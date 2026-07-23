Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) consolidated net profit rises 633.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 91.81% to Rs 1731.93 crore

Net profit of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) rose 633.09% to Rs 192.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 91.81% to Rs 1731.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 902.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1731.93902.9616.245.09271.6039.04263.7631.78192.2926.23

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