Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) consolidated net profit rises 633.09% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 91.81% to Rs 1731.93 croreNet profit of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) rose 633.09% to Rs 192.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 91.81% to Rs 1731.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 902.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1731.93902.96 92 OPM %16.245.09 -PBDT271.6039.04 596 PBT263.7631.78 730 NP192.2926.23 633
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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 9:06 AM IST