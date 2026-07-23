Thursday, July 23, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) consolidated net profit rises 633.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) consolidated net profit rises 633.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 91.81% to Rs 1731.93 crore

Net profit of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) rose 633.09% to Rs 192.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 91.81% to Rs 1731.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 902.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1731.93902.96 92 OPM %16.245.09 -PBDT271.6039.04 596 PBT263.7631.78 730 NP192.2926.23 633

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit rises 120.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit rises 120.52% in the June 2026 quarter

KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Schaeffler India consolidated net profit rises 13.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Schaeffler India consolidated net profit rises 13.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Pratiksha Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 7.90 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Pratiksha Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 7.90 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Amco India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.94 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Amco India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.94 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi Metro Close Q1 Results TodayBandhan Bank Share CrashSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026Bharat Coking Coal Share CrashWhy Stock Market Crash TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance