Gandhi Special Tubes standalone net profit declines 21.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.95% to Rs 47.21 crore

Net profit of Gandhi Special Tubes declined 21.67% to Rs 9.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.95% to Rs 47.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.52% to Rs 68.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.15% to Rs 191.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 172.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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