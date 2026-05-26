Gandhi Special Tubes standalone net profit declines 21.67% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 8.95% to Rs 47.21 croreNet profit of Gandhi Special Tubes declined 21.67% to Rs 9.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.95% to Rs 47.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 16.52% to Rs 68.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.15% to Rs 191.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 172.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales47.2143.33 9 191.77172.54 11 OPM %41.2837.02 -43.5839.64 - PBDT14.0418.15 -23 95.3380.10 19 PBT13.1917.31 -24 91.9076.75 20 NP9.3611.95 -22 68.3658.67 17
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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:11 AM IST