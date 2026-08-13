Gandhi Special Tubes standalone net profit rises 29.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.89% to Rs 57.20 crore

Net profit of Gandhi Special Tubes rose 29.29% to Rs 27.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.89% to Rs 57.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 48.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.57.2048.1146.5943.0936.9828.8136.1227.9727.9421.61

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