Ganesh Benzoplast reports consolidated net profit of Rs 15.29 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.55% to Rs 111.47 crore

Net profit of Ganesh Benzoplast reported to Rs 15.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 13.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.55% to Rs 111.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 99.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 92.54% to Rs 73.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.91% to Rs 411.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 374.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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