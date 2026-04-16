Ganesh Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.34 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1200.00% to Rs 0.39 crore

Net profit of Ganesh Holdings reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1200.00% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 411.11% to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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