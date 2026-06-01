Ganesh Housing consolidated net profit declines 62.79% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 62.19% to Rs 95.06 croreNet profit of Ganesh Housing declined 62.79% to Rs 61.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 164.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 62.19% to Rs 95.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 251.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 47.12% to Rs 316.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 598.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 46.72% to Rs 511.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 959.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales95.06251.39 -62 511.37959.76 -47 OPM %75.3186.16 -82.6381.19 - PBDT97.31223.35 -56 445.71809.17 -45 PBT95.70221.49 -57 439.18801.74 -45 NP61.36164.90 -63 316.26598.06 -47
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:15 AM IST