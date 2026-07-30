Ganesh Infraworld consolidated net profit rises 103.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 109.66% to Rs 378.77 crore

Net profit of Ganesh Infraworld rose 103.35% to Rs 29.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 109.66% to Rs 378.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 180.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.378.77180.6615.7711.4249.6420.3739.5619.5329.7114.61

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