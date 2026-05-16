Ganesh Infraworld consolidated net profit rises 110.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 44.72% to Rs 229.58 crore

Net profit of Ganesh Infraworld rose 110.50% to Rs 24.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.72% to Rs 229.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 158.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 90.19% to Rs 76.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 55.24% to Rs 835.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 538.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

229.58158.64835.55538.2212.899.0812.599.7427.1916.0299.4754.7826.0715.5995.6353.3724.4611.6276.1740.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News