Friday, April 10, 2026 | 12:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ganesh Nibe acquires 15.20 lakh shares in Nibe Aeronautics

Ganesh Nibe acquires 15.20 lakh shares in Nibe Aeronautics

Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
NIBE announced that Ganesh Nibe has acquired 15,20,000 shares of Nibe Aeronautics (NAL) held by Nibe Defence and Aerospace (NDAL), a wholly owned subisidiary of NIBE. Consequently with effect from 09 April 2026, NAL has ceased to be a subsidiary of NDAL and, accordingly, also ceases to be a step-down subsidiary of the company.
 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Power Mech rallies after bagging Rs 296-cr Mumbai Monorail O&M contract from MMMOCL

Power Mech rallies after bagging Rs 296-cr Mumbai Monorail O&M contract from MMMOCL

D P Wires Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

D P Wires Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ajmera Realty & Infra India surges after Q4 sales climb 8% YoY

Ajmera Realty & Infra India surges after Q4 sales climb 8% YoY

Power Mech Projects secures O&M contract worth Rs 296 for Mumbai Monorail

Power Mech Projects secures O&M contract worth Rs 296 for Mumbai Monorail

Concor's throughputs climb 6% YoY to 14.28 lakh TEUs in Q4 FY26

Concor's throughputs climb 6% YoY to 14.28 lakh TEUs in Q4 FY26

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTCS Share priceTCS Q4 ResultAuto Sector Q4 Results PreviewGold and Silver Rate todayUpcoming Dividends Next WeekRBI MPC Rates2nd PUC Result TimeLPG Crisis