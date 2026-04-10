Ganesh Nibe acquires 15.20 lakh shares in Nibe Aeronautics
NIBE announced that Ganesh Nibe has acquired 15,20,000 shares of Nibe Aeronautics (NAL) held by Nibe Defence and Aerospace (NDAL), a wholly owned subisidiary of NIBE. Consequently with effect from 09 April 2026, NAL has ceased to be a subsidiary of NDAL and, accordingly, also ceases to be a step-down subsidiary of the company.
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First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 12:50 PM IST