Ganesha Ecosphere consolidated net profit declines 2.31% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 23.10% to Rs 423.94 croreNet profit of Ganesha Ecosphere declined 2.31% to Rs 23.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.10% to Rs 423.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 344.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 62.95% to Rs 38.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 103.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.10% to Rs 1481.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1465.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales423.94344.38 23 1481.661465.54 1 OPM %12.3414.82 -9.5614.37 - PBDT48.0446.14 4 118.76190.38 -38 PBT30.8832.41 -5 53.95135.42 -60 NP23.2123.76 -2 38.21103.12 -63
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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:16 AM IST