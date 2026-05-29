Ganga Papers India standalone net profit rises 24.59% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.62% to Rs 76.12 crore

Net profit of Ganga Papers India rose 24.59% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.62% to Rs 76.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 64.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.23% to Rs 1.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.75% to Rs 280.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 257.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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