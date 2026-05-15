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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ganges Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.71 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Ganges Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.71 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 3.00 crore

Net Loss of Ganges Securities reported to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 46.84% to Rs 2.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.92% to Rs 36.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 37.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3.002.00 50 36.1137.98 -5 OPM %-120.33-283.50 -12.3217.40 - PBDT-3.46-4.95 30 5.427.73 -30 PBT-3.67-5.41 32 4.646.69 -31 NP-2.71-3.71 27 2.695.06 -47

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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