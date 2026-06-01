Ganon Products reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 4.06 crore

Net profit of Ganon Products reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 4.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1200.00% to Rs 0.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 60.63% to Rs 6.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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