Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers standalone net profit rises 24.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.06% to Rs 2119.21 crore

Net profit of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers rose 24.14% to Rs 303.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 244.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.06% to Rs 2119.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1642.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.81% to Rs 747.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 527.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.95% to Rs 7002.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5075.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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