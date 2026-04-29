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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers standalone net profit rises 24.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers standalone net profit rises 24.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 29.06% to Rs 2119.21 crore

Net profit of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers rose 24.14% to Rs 303.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 244.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.06% to Rs 2119.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1642.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.81% to Rs 747.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 527.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.95% to Rs 7002.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5075.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2119.211642.04 29 7002.165075.69 38 OPM %16.7713.44 -11.368.30 - PBDT423.84333.56 27 1053.56745.77 41 PBT410.85323.55 27 1004.69703.28 43 NP303.20244.25 24 747.93527.40 42

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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