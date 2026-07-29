Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers standalone net profit rises 43.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 38.53% to Rs 1814.62 crore

Net profit of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers rose 43.82% to Rs 172.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 120.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 38.53% to Rs 1814.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1309.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1814.621309.878.228.54245.03178.37231.53166.72172.84120.18

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