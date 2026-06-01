Garg Furnace standalone net profit declines 20.12% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.63% to Rs 75.37 crore

Net profit of Garg Furnace declined 20.12% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.63% to Rs 75.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 74.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.69% to Rs 10.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.58% to Rs 289.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 261.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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