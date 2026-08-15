Garg Furnace standalone net profit rises 34.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.94% to Rs 57.18 crore

Net profit of Garg Furnace rose 34.40% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 4.94% to Rs 57.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 60.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.57.1860.155.352.442.811.682.361.251.681.25

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