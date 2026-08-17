Monday, August 17, 2026 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchUPI MDR DebateStocks to BuyWhatsApp Pay GrowthScreenless fitness trackerIndependence Day travel demandVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Garlon Polyfab Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Garlon Polyfab Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Garlon Polyfab Industries reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 and during the previous quarter ended June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India forex reserves jumps $14.14 billion to $707 billion

India forex reserves jumps $14.14 billion to $707 billion

RBI to close FCNR(B) forex swap facility window on 31 August

RBI to close FCNR(B) forex swap facility window on 31 August

Market braces for cautious start as oil stays elevated

Market braces for cautious start as oil stays elevated

Stock Alert: Reliance Inds, Voltas, Patanjali Foods, NMDC, Cochin Shipyard

Stock Alert: Reliance Inds, Voltas, Patanjali Foods, NMDC, Cochin Shipyard

Aditya Infotech's board to mull fund raising on 19 August'26

Aditya Infotech's board to mull fund raising on 19 August'26

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 9:04 AM IST