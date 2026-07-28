Garment Mantra Lifestyle consolidated net profit rises 12.96% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 66.77% to Rs 61.97 croreNet profit of Garment Mantra Lifestyle rose 12.96% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 66.77% to Rs 61.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 37.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales61.9737.16 67 OPM %-0.923.96 -PBDT3.771.73 118 PBT3.581.39 158 NP2.792.47 13
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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 2:16 PM IST