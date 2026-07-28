Garment Mantra Lifestyle consolidated net profit rises 12.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 66.77% to Rs 61.97 crore

Net profit of Garment Mantra Lifestyle rose 12.96% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 66.77% to Rs 61.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 37.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.61.9737.16-0.923.963.771.733.581.392.792.47

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