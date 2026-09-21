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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Garment Mantra Lifestyle wins export order of Rs 10.37 cr

Garment Mantra Lifestyle wins export order of Rs 10.37 cr

Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
Garment Mantra Lifestyle has received an order from Zaara Overases F.Z.E. for Rs 10.37 crore (10,80,920 USS). In addition to the executed shipments this year, the company holds a healthy unexecuted order book of around Rs 30 crore on date. These orders are scheduled to be delivered progressively and are expected to be completed on or before 31 December 2026.
 

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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 1:50 PM IST