Garnet Construction standalone net profit rises 216.78% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales reported at Rs 10.40 croreNet profit of Garnet Construction rose 216.78% to Rs 4.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 10.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs -0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 432.79% to Rs 39.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 414.73% to Rs 82.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales10.40-0.75 LP 82.8216.09 415 OPM %32.60181.33 -61.2848.60 - PBDT6.581.58 316 53.3310.21 422 PBT6.451.50 330 52.839.90 434 NP4.721.49 217 39.487.41 433
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:41 AM IST