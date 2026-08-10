Garuda Construction and Engineering consolidated net profit rises 48.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 40.12% to Rs 175.38 crore

Net profit of Garuda Construction and Engineering rose 48.36% to Rs 41.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 40.12% to Rs 175.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 125.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.175.38125.1632.0129.1155.8537.4955.7537.4141.5428.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News