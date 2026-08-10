Garuda Construction and Engineering consolidated net profit rises 48.36% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 40.12% to Rs 175.38 croreNet profit of Garuda Construction and Engineering rose 48.36% to Rs 41.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 40.12% to Rs 175.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 125.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales175.38125.16 40 OPM %32.0129.11 -PBDT55.8537.49 49 PBT55.7537.41 49 NP41.5428.00 48
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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 2:04 PM IST