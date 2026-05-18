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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Garuda Construction and Engineering consolidated net profit rises 91.13% in the March 2026 quarter

Garuda Construction and Engineering consolidated net profit rises 91.13% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 11:33 AM IST

Sales rise 82.70% to Rs 149.05 crore

Net profit of Garuda Construction and Engineering rose 91.13% to Rs 34.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 82.70% to Rs 149.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 81.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 145.96% to Rs 122.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 135.18% to Rs 530.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 225.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales149.0581.58 83 530.72225.67 135 OPM %32.1829.69 -30.8929.49 - PBDT46.8524.56 91 164.4567.25 145 PBT46.7324.39 92 164.0866.84 145 NP34.4618.03 91 122.4949.80 146

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 11:33 AM IST

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