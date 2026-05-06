Garware Hi Tech Films consolidated net profit rises 39.09% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 8.90% to Rs 596.69 croreNet profit of Garware Hi Tech Films rose 39.09% to Rs 108.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 77.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.90% to Rs 596.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 547.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.12% to Rs 338.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 331.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.51% to Rs 2120.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2109.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales596.69547.94 9 2120.112109.36 1 OPM %22.7019.06 -20.5020.91 - PBDT154.38119.19 30 491.35486.71 1 PBT142.39108.83 31 446.22445.48 0 NP108.2177.80 39 338.23331.22 2
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First Published: May 06 2026 | 2:17 PM IST