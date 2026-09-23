Garware Hi Tech Films signs MoU with Lubrizol

To collaborate on development and manufacturing of Lubrizol's global TPU technology in India

Garware Hi Tech Films (GHFL) and Lubrizol, a global leader in specialty chemicals, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on the development and manufacturing of Lubrizol's world-class Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) technology in India.

The partnership marks an important step in GHFL's strategy to build a technology-led TPU product platform across new specialty applications, while also enabling backward integration into TPU films for its premium Paint Protection Film (PPF) business.

The collaboration will combine Lubrizol's global TPU technology and material science expertise with GHFL's engineering, processing and manufacturing capabilities to develop and commercialize new, high-value TPU-based products in India.

It will also create opportunities across automotive, architectural, industrial, electronics and other high-value specialty applications, expanding GHFL's addressable market and enabling the company to participate in new technology-driven product categories.

The collaboration will also enable GHFL to backward integrate a critical input for its premium PPF business. The facility is expected to be India's first dedicated TPU extrusion platform for premium PPF and will support the company's expansion of PPF manufacturing capacity to over 600 LSF.