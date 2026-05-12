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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Garware Marine Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Garware Marine Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 8.33% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net loss of Garware Marine Industries reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.33% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 65.12% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.00% to Rs 1.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.260.24 8 1.081.20 -10 OPM %-23.0816.67 -11.1135.83 - PBDT-0.050.05 PL 0.160.43 -63 PBT-0.050.05 PL 0.160.43 -63 NP-0.050.11 PL 0.150.43 -65

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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