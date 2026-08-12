Garware Marine Industries standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.23% to Rs 0.31 crore

Net profit of Garware Marine Industries rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.23% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.310.2622.5823.080.080.060.080.060.070.06

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