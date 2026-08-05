Wednesday, August 05, 2026 | 05:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market ClosedDelhi SIR DeadlineOla Electric ShareRBI MPC Repo RateQ1 Results TodayCanada Express Entry DrawTitan Q1 PreviewRealty Firms on Repo RateRBI Policy: Market Outlook
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Garware Technical Fibres consolidated net profit rises 21.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Garware Technical Fibres consolidated net profit rises 21.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

Sales rise 31.35% to Rs 482.37 crore

Net profit of Garware Technical Fibres rose 21.68% to Rs 64.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 53.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.35% to Rs 482.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 367.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales482.37367.23 31 OPM %18.6818.55 -PBDT95.6977.80 23 PBT86.3670.39 23 NP64.6053.09 22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

KSR Footwear reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.32 crore in the June 2026 quarter

KSR Footwear reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.32 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Cantabil Retail India standalone net profit rises 11.32% in the June 2026 quarter

Cantabil Retail India standalone net profit rises 11.32% in the June 2026 quarter

Suvidha Infraestate Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Suvidha Infraestate Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Anjani Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Anjani Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Ugar Sugar Works reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.49 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Ugar Sugar Works reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.49 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 5:32 PM IST