Garware Technical Fibres slides as Q4 PAT tanks 19% YoY to Rs 57 cr

Garware Technical Fibres fell 2.49% to Rs 620 after the company's consolidated net profit tanked 19.45% to Rs 57.25 crore on 1.41% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 426.41 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before exceptional items and tax declined 5.11% year-on-year to Rs 91.83 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 96.78 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. The company also reported an exceptional loss of Rs 13.90 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses marginally shed 0.67% to Rs 342.38 in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 344.72 crore in Q4 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 103.39 crore (up 21.09% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 57.40 crore (up 9.37% YoY) and processing and testing charges was at Rs 35.41 crore (up 6.88% YoY) during the period under review.

Commenting on the performance, Vayu Garware, chairman and managing director of Garware Technical Fibres, said, the companys overall business performance returned to track in the second half of FY26, aided by normalization in order flows from the salmon aquaculture segment and the U.S. market during the last quarter. He added that production and shipments resumed to normal levels in Q4, although certain consignments were impacted by the Middle East conflict that began in March 2026, leading to a sharp rise in goods in transit compared with the previous period.

Garware said the geo-synthetics business continued to witness strong growth momentum in profitability as well as return on capital employed (ROCE), and remains well positioned for further growth in FY27. The company also witnessed an unprecedented increase in raw material prices in March 2026 due to the ongoing Middle East conflict, which resulted in some delay in domestic dealer offtake. The company, however, continues to pass on higher raw material costs to customers, albeit with a time lag, while increasing inventory levels to ensure uninterrupted supplies.

On the outlook, management said the impact of the continuing Middle East conflict remains uncertain, but the company is closely monitoring the situation and taking proactive steps to minimize disruptions. It added that innovation and new product launches remain key priorities and expressed confidence of delivering healthy profit growth in the coming year, supported by improved visibility in the salmon aquaculture business and the resolution of U.S. tariff-related issues.

The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share, representing 10% on the face value of Rs 10 each, for FY26. The proposed payout, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), will amount to Rs 9.93 crore on 9.92 crore equity shares. This is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 8 per share, or 80%, already declared for FY26.

Garware Technical Fibres is a technical textiles company that provides customised solutions across global markets. It operates in segments such as sports, fisheries, aquaculture, shipping, agriculture, coated fabrics and geosynthetics, and is known for its applied innovation in these areas.

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