Garware Technical Fibres spurts after Q1 PAT rises 21% YoY

Garware Technical Fibres rose 6.54% to Rs 850.72 after the company reported healthy earnings growth for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

The company's consolidated profit after tax increased 21.5% YoY and 12.9% QoQ to Rs 64.60 crore in Q1 FY27.

Net sales rose 31.4% YoY and 13.1% QoQ to Rs 482.37 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026. Total income increased 29.3% YoY and 13.2% QoQ to Rs 491.30 crore.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 86.37 crore in Q1 FY27, up 22.7% YoY and 10.8% QoQ.

The company said revenue growth was primarily driven by strong performance in its Synthetic Cordage business, supported by healthy domestic demand, robust growth in the salmon aquaculture business and a return to normal operations in the US following tariff-related disruptions. The Geosynthetics business also maintained strong growth momentum and continued to deliver healthy profitability.

On the cost front, total expenditure increased 31.0% YoY and 18.4% QoQ to Rs 401.61 crore. Raw material consumption rose 19.3% YoY to Rs 131.90 crore, while employee expenses increased 11.2% YoY to Rs 64.37 crore. Interest costs rose 5.4% YoY to Rs 3.33 crore, while depreciation increased 25.9% YoY to Rs 9.33 crore.

Management said higher raw material costs and elevated freight rates arising from the ongoing Middle East conflict created inflationary pressures during the quarter. However, the company managed these challenges through timely price pass-throughs, proactive supply chain management and strategic procurement initiatives, ensuring uninterrupted customer service.

Looking ahead, the company said it remains focused on innovation and new product development while closely monitoring geopolitical developments and raw material price volatility. It expressed confidence in sustaining profitable growth in the coming quarters.

Garware Technical Fibres manufactures technical textile solutions for sectors including fisheries, aquaculture, sports, shipping, agriculture, coated fabrics and geosynthetics, with products sold in more than 75 countries.

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