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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gateway Distriparks reports consolidated net profit of Rs 60.59 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Gateway Distriparks reports consolidated net profit of Rs 60.59 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

Sales decline 0.24% to Rs 533.65 crore

Net profit of Gateway Distriparks reported to Rs 60.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 193.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.24% to Rs 533.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 534.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.06% to Rs 255.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 370.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.61% to Rs 2211.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1680.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales533.65534.94 0 2211.821680.56 32 OPM %22.0620.13 -21.6922.96 - PBDT108.89110.04 -1 438.19370.18 18 PBT70.3272.83 -3 285.54254.99 12 NP60.59-193.10 LP 255.66370.86 -31

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

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