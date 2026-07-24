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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gati Shakti Cargo terminals reducing logistics costs for Cement, Steel, Power and Agriculture Sectors

Gati Shakti Cargo terminals reducing logistics costs for Cement, Steel, Power and Agriculture Sectors

Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
Ministry of Railways stated yesterday that in order to encourage setting up of cargo terminals through private investment, Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal (GCT) policy has been launched. Location of the GCTs is decided on the basis of demand from industry, potential of Cargo traffic, availability of railway infrastructure and overall logistics potential of the area. So far, 142 Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals (GCTs) have been commissioned. In addition, In-Principal Approvals (IPAs) have been granted for the development of GCTs at 310 more locations. The 142 commissioned GCTs have an estimated freight handling capacity of 224 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). The policy has mobilized private investment of approximately Rs 10,000 crore through these GCTs. Freight handled at these GCTs during 2025-26 is 146 MT.

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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