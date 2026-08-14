Gaudium IVF and Women Health consolidated net profit declines 42.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.12% to Rs 19.38 crore

Net profit of Gaudium IVF and Women Health declined 42.02% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.12% to Rs 19.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.19.3817.7612.5429.003.174.652.454.051.783.07

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