Gaudium IVF and Women Health consolidated net profit rises 29.41% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 12.74% to Rs 30.35 croreNet profit of Gaudium IVF and Women Health rose 29.41% to Rs 8.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.74% to Rs 30.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 27.75% to Rs 24.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 47.57% to Rs 104.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 70.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales30.3526.92 13 104.3670.72 48 OPM %40.1032.43 -36.1340.48 - PBDT11.068.52 30 34.7427.47 26 PBT10.428.16 28 32.2025.42 27 NP8.366.46 29 24.4919.17 28
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:30 AM IST