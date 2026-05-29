Gaudium IVF and Women Health consolidated net profit rises 29.41% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.74% to Rs 30.35 crore

Net profit of Gaudium IVF and Women Health rose 29.41% to Rs 8.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.74% to Rs 30.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.75% to Rs 24.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 47.57% to Rs 104.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 70.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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