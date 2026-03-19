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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gaudium IVF and Women Health consolidated net profit rises 6.76% in the December 2025 quarter

Gaudium IVF and Women Health consolidated net profit rises 6.76% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 69.97% to Rs 24.51 crore

Net profit of Gaudium IVF and Women Health rose 6.76% to Rs 3.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 69.97% to Rs 24.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales24.5114.42 70 OPM %26.7239.25 -PBDT5.465.27 4 PBT4.964.69 6 NP3.633.40 7

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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