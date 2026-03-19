Gaudium IVF and Women Health consolidated net profit rises 6.76% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 69.97% to Rs 24.51 crore

Net profit of Gaudium IVF and Women Health rose 6.76% to Rs 3.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 69.97% to Rs 24.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.24.5114.4226.7239.255.465.274.964.693.633.40

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