Thursday, March 19, 2026 | 03:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd, Modern Threads (I) Ltd, Allcargo Terminals Ltd Partly Paidup and Dev Accelerator Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 March 2026.

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd, Modern Threads (I) Ltd, Allcargo Terminals Ltd Partly Paidup and Dev Accelerator Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 March 2026.

Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd tumbled 16.50% to Rs 78.99 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd crashed 12.16% to Rs 164.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 813 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1071 shares in the past one month.

Modern Threads (I) Ltd lost 9.19% to Rs 44.48. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 321 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4347 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

retirement homes, senior citizens

Retirement portfolio beyond FDs: Diversify for inflation, longevity riskspremium

power sector

Rajasthan discoms get relief as Centre agencies cut loan interest ratespremium

Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 19, 2026

Stock Market Crash Highlights: Sensex tanks 2,497 pts, Nifty breaks 23000 as Brent surges near $120

DC IPL 2026 SWOT Analysis

IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals SWOT analysis, players' list, match timings

Coal shortage

West Asia crisis: CIL assures steady coal supply, stocks for consumers

Allcargo Terminals Ltd Partly Paidup slipped 8.89% to Rs 8.61. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 53 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2188 shares in the past one month.

Dev Accelerator Ltd plummeted 8.06% to Rs 37.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9016 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17945 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes soar at Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd counter

Board of Welspun Living approves change in senior management

Board of Welspun Living approves change in senior management

Welspun Living board approves increase in capex for transmission of RE power to Anjar facility

Welspun Living board approves increase in capex for transmission of RE power to Anjar facility

Board of Welspun Living approves acquisition of stake in Welspun Corporate Services

Board of Welspun Living approves acquisition of stake in Welspun Corporate Services

Patel Engineering receives LoA for Renuka Ji Dam Project (Package-1)

Patel Engineering receives LoA for Renuka Ji Dam Project (Package-1)

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesFortnite Return To Google PlayStocks to Buy todayWeather TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDFC Share CrashUCL 2026 Quarter FinalWhatsApp on GarminGate 2026 ResultPersonal Finance