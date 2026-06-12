Gaursons India Pvt reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.23 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 23.09% to Rs 311.82 crore

Net loss of Gaursons India Pvt reported to Rs 11.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 25.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 23.09% to Rs 311.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 405.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 134.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 15.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 21.14% to Rs 1434.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1819.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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