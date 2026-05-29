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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gautam Gems standalone net profit rises 1266.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Gautam Gems standalone net profit rises 1266.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:46 AM IST

Sales decline 11.20% to Rs 20.22 crore

Net profit of Gautam Gems rose 1266.67% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.20% to Rs 20.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 150.00% to Rs 0.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.75% to Rs 79.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 78.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales20.2222.77 -11 79.7178.34 2 OPM %0.541.14 -0.850.84 - PBDT0.570.05 1040 1.000.49 104 PBT0.560.05 1020 0.940.42 124 NP0.410.03 1267 0.700.28 150

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:46 AM IST

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