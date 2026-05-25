Gayatri Highways consolidated net profit declines 99.49% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 1133.05% to Rs 14.55 croreNet profit of Gayatri Highways declined 99.49% to Rs 6.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1347.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1133.05% to Rs 14.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1128.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 155.71% to Rs 14.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales14.551.18 1133 14.555.69 156 OPM %5.77-176.27 --10.45-82.95 - PBDT-2.36-5.05 53 20.900.36 5706 PBT-2.37-5.06 53 20.850.30 6850 NP6.901347.30 -99 -1.221128.96 PL
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First Published: May 25 2026 | 5:33 PM IST