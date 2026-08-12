Gayatri Projects reports consolidated net profit of Rs 37.12 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 198.73% to Rs 228.77 crore

Net profit of Gayatri Projects reported to Rs 37.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 198.73% to Rs 228.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 76.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.228.7776.5817.5711.9463.628.6158.96-0.5837.12-0.58

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