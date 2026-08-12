Gayatri Projects reports consolidated net profit of Rs 37.12 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 198.73% to Rs 228.77 croreNet profit of Gayatri Projects reported to Rs 37.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 198.73% to Rs 228.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 76.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales228.7776.58 199 OPM %17.5711.94 -PBDT63.628.61 639 PBT58.96-0.58 LP NP37.12-0.58 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Grand Oak Canyons Distillery reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 5:56 PM IST