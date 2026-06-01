GB Global consolidated net profit rises 484.64% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.58% to Rs 80.57 crore

Net profit of GB Global rose 484.64% to Rs 63.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.58% to Rs 80.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.23% to Rs 78.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 106.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 25.72% to Rs 142.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 191.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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