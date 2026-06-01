GB Global consolidated net profit rises 484.64% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 22.58% to Rs 80.57 croreNet profit of GB Global rose 484.64% to Rs 63.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.58% to Rs 80.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 26.23% to Rs 78.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 106.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 25.72% to Rs 142.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 191.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales80.5765.73 23 142.03191.22 -26 OPM %26.0932.12 --5.7016.76 - PBDT29.2919.90 47 59.09130.52 -55 PBT26.3715.56 69 45.22111.75 -60 NP63.2010.81 485 78.27106.10 -26
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 12:36 PM IST