GB Global consolidated net profit rises 65.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 674.00% to Rs 103.02 crore

Net profit of GB Global rose 65.11% to Rs 20.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 674.00% to Rs 103.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.103.0213.3143.64-102.4860.9018.7358.6414.6920.8212.61

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