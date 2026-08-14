GB Global consolidated net profit rises 65.11% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 674.00% to Rs 103.02 croreNet profit of GB Global rose 65.11% to Rs 20.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 674.00% to Rs 103.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales103.0213.31 674 OPM %43.64-102.48 -PBDT60.9018.73 225 PBT58.6414.69 299 NP20.8212.61 65
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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:52 AM IST