Friday, August 14, 2026 | 09:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveNPS for NRIDelhi H1N1 Cases SurgeMost Chosen FMCGGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group StocksThyrocare Technologies SharesMuthoot FinCorp IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GB Global consolidated net profit rises 65.11% in the June 2026 quarter

GB Global consolidated net profit rises 65.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:53 AM IST

Sales rise 674.00% to Rs 103.02 crore

Net profit of GB Global rose 65.11% to Rs 20.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 674.00% to Rs 103.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales103.0213.31 674 OPM %43.64-102.48 -PBDT60.9018.73 225 PBT58.6414.69 299 NP20.8212.61 65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indowind Energy consolidated net profit declines 13.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Indowind Energy consolidated net profit declines 13.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Response Informatics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Response Informatics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Accedere reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Accedere reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Madhucon Projects reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.42 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Madhucon Projects reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.42 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Engineers India consolidated net profit rises 141.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Engineers India consolidated net profit rises 141.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:52 AM IST