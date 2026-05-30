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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GB Global standalone net profit declines 10.98% in the March 2026 quarter

GB Global standalone net profit declines 10.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:09 PM IST

Sales decline 62.10% to Rs 24.91 crore

Net profit of GB Global declined 10.98% to Rs 10.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 62.10% to Rs 24.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 73.15% to Rs 29.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 108.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 54.83% to Rs 86.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 191.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales24.9165.73 -62 86.37191.22 -55 OPM %-18.0733.24 --33.4417.95 - PBDT-0.6620.39 PL 32.89132.53 -75 PBT-3.5916.05 PL 19.01113.76 -83 NP10.0511.29 -11 29.04108.16 -73

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:09 PM IST

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