GBP/USD consolidates above 1.3400 mark, gains 1.80% this week
UK Pound saw muted trades against the US dollar after recent gains. Dollar had eased following indications from Donald Trump of a temporary pause in hostilities with Iran. GBP/USD pair rose to two-week following this but is consolidating just above 1.3400 mark now. On NSE, GBP/INR futures are up 0.21% at 125.34. UK equities are well supported with FTSE100 index hovering around five-week high. Pound had rallied around 1.80% this week.
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First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 3:50 PM IST