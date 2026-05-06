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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GBP/USD falls near 1.3500 mark after FTSE100's meltodwn in last session, sees recovery today

GBP/USD falls near 1.3500 mark after FTSE100's meltodwn in last session, sees recovery today

Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 12:16 PM IST
British Pound has edged up today after staying under pressure in last session amid weak UK equities. GBP/USD pair fell near 1.3500 mark yesterday. The UK equities tanked on Tuesday, as traders returned from a bank holiday ‌to witness a rout in financial stocks amid broad concerns about the US-Iran conflict. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index lost 1.40% to test one-week low. It edged up today as US dollar slipped on hopes of US-Tehran talks. GBP/USD pair is currently quoting at 1.3585, up 0.27% on the day. On NSE, GBP/INR futures are trading at 129.45, up 0.13% on the day.

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

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