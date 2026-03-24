GBP/USD off two-week high to linger around 1.3400 mark

British Pound has eased from two-week high against the US dollar. US equities are witnessing choppy moves after a volatile session a day earlier, when markets whipsawed as investors comprehended mixed messages on the Middle East conflict. GBP/USD pair is currently quoting at 1.3401, down marginally on the day after a 1% surge in last session. On the economic front, UK business growth slowed in March as the war in Iran drove up costs, according to a survey released on Tuesday. The S&P Global flash composite purchasing managers index fell to 51.0 from 53.7 in February. The reading was above the 50.0 mark that separates contraction from expansion for the 11th month in a row, but pointed to the slowest output expansion since last September. On NSE, GBP/INR futures are quoting at 126.24, up marginally on the day but easing after hitting highs around Rs 126.50.

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