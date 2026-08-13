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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GCM Securities standalone net profit rises 60.71% in the June 2026 quarter

GCM Securities standalone net profit rises 60.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 5:54 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of GCM Securities rose 60.71% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales00.46 -100 OPM %063.04 -PBDT0.520.37 41 PBT0.450.27 67 NP0.450.28 61

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 5:54 PM IST