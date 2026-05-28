GDL Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 232.14% to Rs 0.93 crore

Net loss of GDL Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 232.14% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 110.53% to Rs 0.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 203.39% to Rs 3.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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