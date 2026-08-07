GDL Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 56.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.54% to Rs 0.88 crore

Net profit of GDL Leasing & Finance declined 56.25% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.54% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.880.6925.0056.520.190.370.190.370.140.32

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