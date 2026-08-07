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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GDL Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 56.25% in the June 2026 quarter

GDL Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 56.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

Sales rise 27.54% to Rs 0.88 crore

Net profit of GDL Leasing & Finance declined 56.25% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.54% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.880.69 28 OPM %25.0056.52 -PBDT0.190.37 -49 PBT0.190.37 -49 NP0.140.32 -56

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 6:06 PM IST