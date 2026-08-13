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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GE Power India bags Rs 550-cr order from Saudi Arabia

GE Power India bags Rs 550-cr order from Saudi Arabia

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

GE Power India announced that it has received Notices of Award (NOAs) with a cumulative value of Rs 550 crore from Dar Al Balad for Contracting and Operations Company, Saudi Arabia, for the shoaiba fuel conversion project.

According to the company, the scope of work includes the supply of equipment along with technical field advisory services for boiler modifications related to fuel conversion. The order comprises two separate NOAs covering the supply and service scopes.

The project is scheduled to be completed within 2.5 years. GE Power India clarified that the order does not constitute a related-party transaction and that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the order.

 

GE Power India provides engineering, procurement and servicing solutions for the power generation industry and operates across thermal power equipment and services businesses.

The company's net profit declined 31.07% to Rs 113.21 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 164.24 crore in Q4 FY25. Sales rose 18.78% to Rs 316.40 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 266.38 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The counter rose 0.06% to Rs 795.55 on the BSE.

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 11:04 AM IST